Coleen Nolan received an incredible surprise on Sunday – courtesy of her daughter, Ciara.

The Loose Women star marked her 57th birthday on Saturday and was expecting to celebrate with an intimate family lunch.

However, when she arrived at the restaurant, she was stunned to see a group of friends and family waiting.

Sharing a clip of the big reveal on Instagram, Coleen wrote: "Just when I think @ciarafensome couldn't surprise me again she does. Thought we were just going for a nice lunch for my birthday and I turn up to 20 friends and family at the table!

Coleen was surprised by her friends and family

"Thanks so much to everybody that came, I love you all. And to all my Instagram family for your amazing messages... you made a wonderful day even better."

She later shared a snapshot of her beautiful birthday cake - a sponge creation in the shape of a 'C' with a sumptuous cream filling and was covered in pink and yellow piped florets.

The TV star received a cake from her future daughter-in-law

Coleen revealed in the caption that it had been made by her future daughter-in-law, Maddie Wahdan, who got engaged to her son Shane in December 2020.

TV star Coleen is a mother of three children. She shares Shane, 33, and his brother Jake, 29, with her first husband Shane Richie, to whom she was married from 1990 until 1999.

Coleen is a proud mum of three

She welcomed daughter Ciara, 21, with her second husband, Ray Fensome, who proposed on her 40th birthday in 2005. They were married in November 2007 but went their separate ways in 2018.

The birthday celebrations at the weekend would have come as a happy distraction for Coleen, who has had a difficult start to the year amid ongoing feud rumours surrounding Loose Women.

During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Coleen spoke about her co-stars, stating: "It would be a very boring show if we all agreed on everything. That's what I love about it, but it ends at the desk. It never carries on afterwards, it's great."

Coleen has appeared on Loose Women since 2000

At the start of the year, Coleen confirmed she was taking legal action regarding claims that many of her co-stars refused to work with her on the ITV show.

Taking to Twitter back in January to explain why she hadn't addressed the issue on the live programme, Coleen wrote: "I'm so sorry we couldn't say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process, but rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can. Thank you all for your support as ever, Love Coleen x."

