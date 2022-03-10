Denise Richards and daughter Sami Sheen reconnect after agonizing fallout The RHOBH star's daughter has been living with dad Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has reconciled with her daughter, Sami, as she celebrated her 18th birthday.

The Real Housewives star has been distanced from her oldest child since they had an agonizing fallout several months ago.

At the time, Sami moved out of her mother's house and in with her father, Charlie Sheen, but it appears their relationship is on the mend.

WATCH: Denise Richards celebrates birthday with incredible cake

Denise surprised fans with photos and a heartfelt message to Sami which she shared on Instagram.

Alongside the snapshots of the pretty teen, Denise wrote: "In a blink of an eye you're 18!!!!

"Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you."

Denise paid tribute to Sami on her birthday

She continued: "I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you. I love you my sweet Sami. Happy 18th Birthday."

The birthday girl even responded and wrote: "Thank you so much mom i love you too."

Fans were thrilled to see the mother-daughter relationship getting back on track and commented: "Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter," and remarked on how much she looks like Denise. y

Denise and Charlie share two teenage daughters

It was last year that the teen moved in with her dad and dropped out of school after sharing a video saying she felt "trapped" living with Denise.

As reported by Page Six, she wrote: "Now, finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)."

At the time, Charlie spoke out via his publicist Jeff Ballard and said: "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."

