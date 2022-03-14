Kate Hudson shares sweet snap of lookalike daughter - and fans go wild! The Hollywood star shares daughter Rani with musician Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson posted a candid snap of her daughter Rani, three, on her Instagram on Sunday and her fans cannot get over the likeness.

The 42-year-old shared a sweet photo of Rani with her 14.8 million followers, showing the three-year-old proudly presenting her strawberry-topped waffle which she, very impressively, made herself.

WATCH: Kate Hudson celebrated her daughter's third birthday with a sweet video

In the picture Rani is showing off her huge, (and adorable) smile whilst clutching a large pot of syrup. Captioning the picture Kate wrote: "Someone's real proud of the waffle she made."

Fans flocked to comment on Rani's milestone, with one writing: "I love her! Her nose crinkles just like yours!" Another commented, "She is the cutest!!!"

Kate's daughter Rani showing off her impressive waffle

A third excited fan wrote: "Way to go Rani on making your waffle!! Good job!!" Countless red love hearts and applauding emojis also flooded the comments.

It's not the only time Rani has been the centre of attention this week. On Saturday, the How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days actress posted a series of stunning shots and asked her millions of followers to choose their favourite.

Kate tasking her followers to choose their favourite throw-back snap

The first snap featured Rani standing next to her lookalike mum and the mother-daughter duo were matching in some fabulous, red-themed swimwear. The vote was pretty unanimous amongst friends and fans who said the first snap featuring Rani was of course their favourite!

Actress Courtney Cox was quick to comment on the wonderful photo and wrote: "1!!" with a flame emoji. Jennifer Aniston and Elle Fanning also weighed in on the stunning pictures - both liking Kate's post. We're glad to see Rachel and Monica approve!

Kate and Rani having fun whilst doing a spot of spring-cleaning

The other photos the Bridewars actress included showed her looking as breathtaking as ever, whilst sporting lots of different swimwear.

Fans were quick to tell the Hollywood star how fantastic she looked, and aside from the adorable first snap, favoured a photo of Kate wearing a vibrant orange swimming costume, as well as a swimming-pool shot of the star wearing a lime-green swimsuit.

One fan commented: "The #4 orange suit is so pretty" and another wrote: "5 that colour is amazing on you."

