Kate Hudson's daughter Rani Rose turned three in October – and it seems she is already growing up too fast for her mom's liking!

Kate, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday with some sweet snapshots of Rani playing dress-up in the family home.

She explained in the caption: "I know NYFW is currently happening east coast BUT it’'s a daily thing over here guys. And the makeup obsession is hard to stop…tears when she can't raid my makeup drawer. Oh boy #help #fiveoutfitsaday #hardtosayno #pickseverythingoutherself #waycoolerthaniwilleverbeokayfine!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one telling Kate: "Exactly like my youngest. So much laundry because of all of the outfit changes!" "It was a regular occurrence to go to the mall or grocery store with my son suited up as a power ranger or in a batman cape. I miss those days…," a second shared.

"Strong character and Beautiful. She will be a challenge!" said a third fan. And a fourth said: "You're in big trouble. So smart and a cutie!"

Rani is Kate's only daughter and the youngest of her three children. She is also a mom to Ryder, 18, with her first husband, Chris Robinson, and ten-year-old Bingham with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

Asked in 2019 if she would like to have more children with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, she said: "At one point I was like, 'Oh, maybe I'm done.' And then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him.'… He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."

She has further said: "I always thought I'd have four to six kids.

"That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I'd have [more kids]."

