Kate Hudson issues hilarious warning to son Ryder over Gwen Stefani shirt

Kate Hudson has joked that her son Ryder needs to "put a lock on his closet" after she spotted him in a Gwen Stefani shirt.

The actress, 42, shared a snap of her 18-year-old son in the tee, and joked: "Better put a lock on that closet son cause I'm coming for that tee." The teen wore the retro tee styled with a pair of light brown pants, and heavy mental jewelry as he perched on a green exercise ball.

But Kate may be in luck because singer Gwen was quick to comment, writing: "No need to steal! I’ve got something better for you…"

Ryder is Kate's oldest son and although he is growing up fast his mom is taking it all in her stride, including when he recently went Instagram official with new girlfriend, Iris Apatow.

The teen updated his feed with a sweet photo in which he was giving his girlfriend a kiss as she beamed with delight; Ryder simply captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

Iris is the daughter of famous parents Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow.

Ryder's snapshot was met with many comments from fans, and Almost Famous actress Kate wrote: "Sweets," and added a double heart emoji. Iris also commented with several emojis and mom Leslie chimed in with a string of heart emojis.

Iris' older sister, Euphoria actress Maude, 24, also commented, writing, "So cute".

It's unclear how long the two teens have been dating.

Kate welcomed Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and she also has ten-year-old son Bingham, with Matt Bellamy, and three-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Kate is a big fan of indulging her children with fun solo dates with their mom, and Ryder recently accompanied his mom to the Super Bowl, where they appeared to have had the best mother-son date.

"Well that was an absolute blast," she wrote alongside a picture that showed Ryder with his arms around her and celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

On her Stories, Kate also shared pictures of them on their way to the Stadium as well as videos of them at their private box, which they shared with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

