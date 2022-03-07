Kate Hudson shares adorable family video inside incredible LA home

Kate Hudson had a special guest admiring her every move as she brought fans along on through her extensive skincare and make-up routine.

Kate gave her followers a glimpse of her incredible, light-filled bathroom as she got ready for the day. Her skin glowed as she wore a printed silk button down and had her hair up in a messy bun.

In the Instagram stories, the star detailed every one of her various steps to getting her face prepped and glammed up, which included a pre-make-up mask and a luxe 24K gold-plated vibrating bar for face sculpting.

Kate was just done putting on the cult-favorite Ilia tinted serum, when a little voice interrupted her right before she went to apply concealer. The adorable voice belonged to her three-year-old daughter Rani, who was telling her mom how smart she was.

"I'm so smart?" replied the actress, to which the sweet toddler replied with: "You're a tiger mama!" followed by a roar sound, which Kate repeated back to her as she applied some contour on her cheekbones.

Rani fawns over her mom's final look

Rani was fascinated by her mom's routine, asking her questions about all the different steps, like when Kate applied a By Terry bronzer spray with a massive fluffy brush, which she explained to her daughter that it was her "favorite trick," and Rani said "woah" in amazement.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress revealed that this wasn't a rare occurrence at all, writing that: "Rani melts my heart… she does this everyday. Looooves her make-up."

Besides make-up, Rani also loves playing dress-up with her mom

The next adorable moment came when Rani was seemingly unfazed as her mom "took her eyes out." She made her mom crack up when she asked: "Mama why are you taking your eyes out?" when what she was really doing was curling her lashes.

As Kate concluded her routine and spruced up her hair, Rani looked up and asked: "Done with your make-up?" to which her mom asked back: "What do you think?" Rani was definitely pleased, replying with a smile on her face: "Good mama!" and Kate leaned down to give her a kiss.

