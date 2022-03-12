Kate Hudson models a multitude of swimsuits in sun-drenched photos The mom-of-three works hard to stay in shape

Kate Hudson walked into the weekend in style when she rocked a range of show-stopping swimwear for a new Instagram post.

The Almost Famous star couldn't decide which look was best and asked fans to pick a swimsuit or bikini for her to soak up the sun in.

MORE: Kate Hudson shares adorable family video from inside incredible LA home

Kate showed off six different looks and her social media followers were torn as to which one was the best.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson shows off bold workout gear

"It's almost the weekend," she wrote, before adding: "1, 2, 3, 4, 5 OR 6?"

While many said they loved all six of them, her celebrity pals had a firm favorite. Courteney Cox and stylist Rachel Zoe both picked the first image in which Kate was wearing a red bikini and posing with her little girl, Rani, by her side.

MORE: Kate Hudson issues hilarious warning to son Ryder over Gwen Stefani shirt

MORE: Kate Hudson on baby number four! Everything she's said

Kate rarely skips a workout and makes healthy eating and exercise a priority.

Kate couldn't decide which swimsuit to wear

Her Instagram is a testament to how hard she works to stay in shape, and she manages to make time for fitness alongside being a mom and a career woman.

She has worked with personal trainer, Nicole Stuart, since she was 19-years-old, but even when she's not being put through her paces by the LA-based instructor, she squeezes in Pilates, yoga, or running into her routine.

MORE: Kate Hudson dazzles fans with new hair and never-ending legs in new behind-the-scenes video

MORE: Kate Hudson resembles a goddess in figure-hugging outfit

Kate insists that changing up her routine is the key to continuity and says she’s always keeping her fitness fresh.

Kate always finds for a workout despite being a mom-of-three

"I change my routine," she told Self magazine. "I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I’ll do Tracy Anderson, I’ll do Body by Simone, I do everything."

When she really wants to make a difference to her body, she turns to her beloved Pilates.

"Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I’m back to my body more than Pilates," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.