Kate Hudson shows support for teenage son as he goes Instagram official with girlfriend The star is a mom-of-three

Kate Hudson's oldest son, Ryder, is growing up fast but his mom is taking it all in her stride.

The 18-year-old took a big step when he updated his Instagram feed with a sweet photo in which he was giving his girlfriend a kiss.

MORE: Kate Hudson dazzles fans with new hair and never-ending legs in new behind-the-scenes video

His female companion was beaming with delight and Ryder simply captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson enjoys Super Bowl date with son Ryder

Ryder's snapshot was met with many more comments from fans which included: "So cute," and, "this makes me so happy," and Kate chimed in too.

The Almost Famous actress wrote: "Sweets," and added a double heart emoji.

MORE: Kate Hudson resembles a goddess in figure-hugging outfit

MORE: Kate Hudson wows with unexpected performance with Jimmy Fallon - and she's so talented!

The photo appeared to have been taken in a sports bar and was posted on Valentine's Day, but Ryder didn't divulge the identity of his special someone.

Ryder shared the sweet photo with his female companion

Just a day earlier, Ryder accompanied his mom to the Super Bowl, where they appeared to have had the best mother-son date.

"Well that was an absolute blast," she wrote alongside a picture that showed Ryder with his arms around her and celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson pays heartfelt tribute to famous mom

RELATED: Oliver Hudson moves back into family home with mom Goldie Hawn

On her Stories, Kate also shared pictures of them on their way to the Stadium as well as videos of them at their private box, which they shared with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

Kate adores being a mom

"Looks like you raised an amazing handsome young man, you're such an amazing mom!!!" one commented on the picture, whilst another added: "Love this family photo, so wholesome."

Kate has a special bond with her firstborn and previously opened up about their unique relationship.

She told Instyle: "I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we're close, and I am his mom. I'm big on manners. I'm big on politeness. I'm big on gratitude. But I'm a bit of a wild mum."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.