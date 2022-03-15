Louise Redknapp responds after sparking 'concern' for giving new puppy 'dangerous' toy

Louise Redknapp has responded to concerned fans who warned that her new puppy's chew toy is "dangerous".

MORE: Louise Redknapp undergoes transformation for exciting role after family joy

The 47-year-old, who recently welcomed a bulldog called Banksy Blu, took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a short clip of her pooch chewing on the potentially hazardous rawhide.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp sparks reaction with this video of new puppy

"Banksy Blu having a chew [blue heart emoji]," she simply remarked in the caption. But some of her followers quickly encourage the star to remove the object.

MORE: Louise Redknapp looks divine in chic skin-tight outfit on fun night out

SEE: Louise Redknapp looks flawless as she poses with her sweet 'Valentine' days after family death

"Gorgeous but I wouldn't recommend rawhide it is so bad as the stomach cannot digest once swallowed," said one, while another wrote: "Beautiful pup… but rawhide is a big no, can cause serious stomach and intestinal problems in dogs, he’s a handsome little fella, to cute."

A third post read: "Be super careful with rawhide babe especially with bull breeds, they can be so dangerous. I learnt that the hard way with my Frenchie, we had a scary choking experience with him, I had no idea that rawhide was not a good thing to give dogs, done some research after and have never given him one again!"

Louise with her puppy Banksy Blu

After seeing the worrying messages, Louise thanked her fans and confirmed she removed the object away from her dog. "Hi guys thanks for all the advice on rawhide we took it off him pretty quick before it got soft and could get caught in his throat. Thanks for all the concern xxx," she said.

Earlier this month, Louise confirmed the arrival of a new pet dog called Banksy Blu, a few weeks after she had to say goodbye to her dog Blu.

"We were so devastated losing our girl Blubelle a few weeks ago, and we really noticed a change in Rudi's behaviour so we decided a little brother might be what he needs…" she wrote alongside a sweet montage, adding: "Say hello to Banksy Blu… he’s definitely settled in [blue heart emoji] Xxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.