Louise Redknapp has returned to the stage, taking on the role of scorned wife Beth Gallagher in Fatal Attraction.

In newly-released tour images, the singer could be seen in character as she joined Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher and Susie Amy who plays 'bunny boiler' Alex Forrest.

The mum-of-two confirmed her latest acting gig, writing on social media last month: "I'm pleased to announce I'm joining the cast of Fatal Attraction playing the role of Beth alongside @susieamy and #OliverFarnworth from 8th March.

"This is something really new for me. I'm really looking forward to a new challenge and working with a great cast and fantastic director @fatalonstage."

Fatal Attraction, one of the most iconic films, secured six major Oscar nominations at 1988 Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Glenn Close's mesmerising depiction of urbane sophisticate Alex Forrest.

First look of Louise in Fatal Attraction

Meanwhile, Louise, 47, rose to prominence as a member of the girl band Eternal, before embarking on a highly successful solo career. In 2016, Louise was announced as a contestant for Strictly Come Dancing. She stormed her way to the finals and was named runner-up.

The following year, she made her stage debut starring as Sally Bowles in Cabaret (National Tour) with Will Young, and in 2019 made her West End debut in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical (Savoy Theatre) as Violet Newstead, a role she reprised to great acclaim for the tour which ran throughout 2021.

The singer has returned to the stage

The news comes shortly after Louise confirmed the arrival of a new pet dog called Banksy Blu, just one month after she had to say goodbye to her dog Blu.

"We were so devastated losing our girl Blubelle a few weeks ago, and we really noticed a change in Rudi's behaviour so we decided a little brother might be what he needs…" she wrote alongside a sweet montage, adding: "Say hello to Banksy Blu… he’s definitely settled in [blue heart emoji] Xxx."

