Jamie Redknapp unveils sweet tribute to late 'family' member Jamie and ex-wife Louise have been mourning the loss of their dog

Jamie Redknapp has honoured his late family dog, Blu, whom he shared with ex-wife Louise Redknapp and their two sons, in the sweetest way.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp shares rare tribute to wife Frida for this special reason

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former professional footballer uploaded a snapshot of a portrait he got commissioned by Liberty Pawtraits, who carefully curate pet paintings - and recently did one of his beloved pooch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's dog Blu shows fans inside singer's house

"Thanks so much for the picture of our lovely Blu [heart emoji] miss you x @libertypawtraits_xo," he wrote.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp's baby son Raphael causes a stir with 'twin' - take a look

SEE: Inside Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida's luxurious Maldives honeymoon with baby Raphael

The beautiful Shar Pei died in February when Jamie was on honeymoon with his new wife Frida. At the time, the sportsman uploaded two throwback snaps of Blu and remarked: "Goodbye beautiful girl, we will miss you so much [broken heart emoji]. Blu [heart emoji]."

Blu belonged to the former couple and their two sons, Charlie and Beau. Louise shared a series of snaps of the beloved dog. "I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning," she said, adding: "I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did."

The mum-of-two concluded the message with: "We'll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells [heart emoji]. Love you forever Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beau's Xxx."

It seems the beloved pooch – who had been on the family since she was a puppy - predominantly lived with Louise. It's also been over a year since Louise and Jamie lost their rescue dog Corky, whom they adopted together in 2016 from Cyprus.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.