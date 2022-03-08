Louise Redknapp reveals sons Charlie and Beau's joy following latest family addition The family have welcomed a new dog - Banky Blu

Louise Redknapp revealed she had welcomed a new dog into her family on Monday, and later in the day, she shared the most adorable snaps of her children with Banksy Blu – their new bulldog.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two gave an update on how Banksy Blu had settled into the Redknapp household, revealing that her two sons with ex Jamie, Charlie, 17 and Beau, 13, were very happy.

"Banksy Blu is settling in nicely and putting a massive smile on my boys' faces (and Rudi's)," she wrote alongside the post.

The first snap showed Louise posing alongside the British bulldog, whilst the next one saw 13-year-old Beau lying next to the tiny puppy, who was chilling in his dog bed.

Charlie, 17, looked happy with the new family pup

In the third picture, teenager Charlie could be seen lying on the floor whilst adorably hugging the new family member.

Fans loved the sweet snaps, and many agreed that Banksy was an "awesome pooch" and "beautiful".

"Ahh so cute this must be a blessing to have another," added a follower, whilst another remarked: "Look at the size of those paws! How lovely for you all. Enjoy your new member of the family."

Banksy's arrival comes weeks after Louise and her family mourned the loss of their Shar-Pei, Blu.

Beau, 13, posed next to the puppy's new bed

Taking to Instagram, the former Eternal singer shared an emotional message. "I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning," she wrote.

"I am going to miss you so much my darling girl, you escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say 'bed time' and getting on mummy's bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day."

She continued: "I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did.

"We'll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells. Love you forever Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beau's Xxx."