Louise Redknapp looks divine in chic skin-tight outfit on fun night out Time to paint the town red!

Louise Redknapp looked picture perfect as she posed for photos during a night out with her 9 to 5 musical colleagues. Smiling for the camera, the 47-year-old stunned in an all-black skintight outfit which showcased her toned figure.

With her blonde tinted tresses left in loose, sleek waves, Louise added some glamour to the look with large gold hoop earrings. She also wore smoky eyeshadow and a touch of bronze.

Earlier this week, the mum-of-two stunned fans by sharing a gorgeous selfie that showed off her sense of style once more – but this time, it was a little more relaxed.

Louise took to her Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes peek from rehearsals for the play Fatal Attraction, which she will be starring in next week in Cardiff.

The snapshot showed the stunning star sitting in front of a mirror wearing an oversized white sweatshirt and a pair of figure-hugging black leggings. It's no secret Louise is a total style icon.

Louise with her 9 to 5 castmates

The former Eternal singer is known for her incredible fashion sense; she's a regular on Lorraine, where she gives style tips and used to have a fashion blog, too.

Speaking to HELLO! recently about her favourite fashion splurge, the star spoke of her latest designer purchase. "Most recently my biggest indulgence was some PVC thigh-high Saint Laurent boots," she said.

"I love them and I wear them at every opportunity - I think my friends are sick of them! I love wearing them under a long skirt or a long Bermuda short so they have been a good buy, but they were an expensive one."

