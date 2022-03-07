Louise Redknapp welcomes new family addition after suffering 'devastating' loss

Louise Redknapp loves to share snippets of her personal life every now and then, and the singer delighted fans on Sunday after revealing that her family has expanded!

MORE: Louise Redknapp looks divine in chic skin-tight outfit on fun night out

The 47-year-old has announced the arrival of a new pet dog called Banksy Blu, one month after she had to say goodbye to her dog Blu, whom she had since she was a puppy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp introduces new family addition

On Twitter, Louise explained that her other dog Rudi had been missing his friend, which encouraged her to adopt a new pet pooch.

MORE: Louise Redknapp looks flawless as she poses with her sweet 'Valentine' days after family death

READ: Jamie Redknapp expresses heartache after ex-wife Louise reveals family death

"We were so devastated losing our girl Blubelle a few weeks ago, and we really noticed a change in Rudi's behaviour so we decided a little brother might be what he needs…" she wrote alongside a sweet montage, adding: "Say hello to Banksy Blu… he’s definitely settled in [blue heart emoji] Xxx."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "You have to love puppies and how inquisitive and mischievous they are. Glad he has settled in for all of you." Another stated: "Hello Banksy Blu, you are so cute & beautiful. Hope he brings so much love & fun for all of you like Blubelle did."

Last month, Louise and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp expressed the sad passing of their Shar-Pei, Blu. Taking to Instagram, the former Eternal singer shared an emotional message. "I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning," she wrote.

Louise with her pet dog Blu

"I am going to miss you so much my darling girl, you're escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say 'bed time' and getting on mummy's bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day."

She continued: "I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did.

SEE: Louise Redknapp's Surrey home is ultra-chic - see inside

"We'll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells. Love you forever Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beau's Xxx."

It seems the beloved pet predominantly lived with Louise rather than her ex-husband Jamie. The former professional footballer uploaded two throwback snaps of the beautiful Shar Pei. "Goodbye beautiful girl, we will miss you so much [broken heart emoji]. Blu [heart emoji]," he wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.