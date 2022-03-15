Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith The Hollywood stars have been married since 1997

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday.

During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress joked: "I thought his best performance over the past year was being OK with all his wife’s boyfriends!"

Moments later, after the show aired, Will was quick to react and insisted that there has "never been infidelity" in his marriage. "There's never been infidelity in our marriage," he explained to Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning. "Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever."

The star added: "I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people. Chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and to be able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous."

Will and Jada at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Back in September, Will confirmed in an interview with GQ magazine that he and Jada are in an open marriage, admitting they decided against monogamy because they were "both miserable and clearly something had to change".

"There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?" he said. "And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.

The Hollywood stars have been married since 1997

"We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can't be a prison."

