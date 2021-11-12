Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's charitable side is reflected in their eponymous non-profit, the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation. Founded in 1996, the goal is to improve lives, uplift humanity, and make the world "better because we touched it". Focus areas include empowerment, sustainability, arts and education, and health and wellness.

One example of their projects was the creation of the Young Women in Film intensive. The eight-week filmmaking workshop, launched in collaboration with the AFI Conservatory, teaches 45 high school girls how to become the next generation of female storytellers.

In a bid to provide clean water, the foundation also teamed up with Latinx Flint to donate water boxes to communities in Michigan, where the pipes still leak lead. Named in honour of Jada, the water box produces ten gallons of filtered water a minute and includes instructions in both English and Spanish.

Jada has previously explained that the couple have always strived to ensure their two children, Jaden and Willow, and eldest son Trey from Will's first marriage, know the importance of giving back.

"I think they had to start their charity lifestyle very early, [at] five years old they were in the orphanages at homeless shelters," Jada said at Sundance Film Festival in 2019.

"They got to see that there's life beyond all the twinkles and lights. That was really important to me, that they understood that they are really privileged, and they have to learn how to offer and offer themselves and be in service to the world. I think Will and I always led with that."

