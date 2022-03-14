Martine McCutcheon gets candid about exercise struggle - and it's so relatable Sometimes it's hard to find the motivation

Martine McCutcheon revealed she's just like the rest of us when it comes to getting our daily exercise in, telling her followers it took her three hours to gear herself up for a walk on Monday morning.

Along with a trio of chic outfit pictures, Martine, 45, wrote: "She’s off 'out out' for a walk folks! I know it doesn’t sound like anything brilliant - But I’ve had one of those days where it’s taken me FOREVER to get myself out of the door today! Jack's pacing about like a mad man as he did the school run this morning and he’s losing the will to live!

WATCH: Martine's husband Jack joked how long it took the star to leave the house

"Even the dogs are rolling their eyes at me… But sometimes I just have so much to do and think of things that no one else would in the family! Right - I’m off! Note for the day: Do things at your own pace, in your own time… The world can wait…"

The mum-of-one also shared her struggle on Instagram, writing: "Found it bl***y impossible to get out the door today," before sharing a clip of her and her husband Jack walking outdoors. Martine exclaims: "I did it! She's out, before asking Jack: "How hard was it to get me out today?" to which he bemusedly replied: "It only took two hours."

The actress suffers with a number of invisible health conditions, including Lyme disease, chronic ME and fibromyalgia, but over the years, she has learnt what works best for her body.

Martine glammed up for her walk

In January she told her followers: "A morning walk really does clear the cobwebs in the mind and the muscles feel like they've been WD 40'D afterwards!"

"I always have a stretch after too… it feels SO good! Breathing, walking, stretching, nature… It really can make your day a whole lot brighter," she continues.

Martine's young son Rafferty joins her on her walks

Martine is often asked about her "secret" to her recent weight loss but the star told HELLO! it's not something she wants to talk about publicly.

She explained: "Because you know what? I think because it's the only thing that makes a headline," she told HELLO! "That makes me sad - I think that we are slowly getting better but women are so much more than that. Slowly women are being braver and not standing for being defined by it."

