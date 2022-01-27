Martine McCutcheon announces big family change after recent struggles – 'fingers crossed' The star and her family could be moving soon...

Martine McCutcheon opened up to fans earlier this week about her mental health issues and revealed she has faced a "time of struggle recently".

After being inundated with messages from her followers, the mother-of-one took to her Stories on Wednesday to reveal the "things that help me on tricky days" – and announced an upcoming exciting change for her family.

"Fashion always makes me happy! I love that an outfit can make you feel so different or make you look forward to a certain exciting occasion etc!" she began telling her fans, before adding: "Interiors also make me feel inspired and bring a kind of comfort when I love! It's like something clicks."

The 45-year-old Love Actually star then went on to announce her exciting future project: "I'm probably moving soon (fingers crossed) so I'm obsessed with ideas."

Martine has revealed she plans on moving house soon

Continuing to update her fans with things that "are a constant in my life and can help you feel better", she said: "The ocean… it heals me. I try to see it, smell it and be taken in by its magic whenever I can. The moon controls the tide. There is something much bigger than us. How wonderful.

"Flowers always make me happy! Their fragrance, energy and beauty can make a space so special!

"There is nothing more potent than music – real life magic – a huge part of my soul. I defy you not to be inspired by this whole song," she said of The Brand New Heavies' You Are The Universe.

The actress has always been open about her struggles

Finally, she added: "Walking out in nature. It can be a ball ache to get yourself to go but know it will change your mindset to get up and out! Promise!"

Martine also gave a shout-out to her dog and her Calm app before paying tribute to her family. "Last but not least. Find and surround yourself with love. True love. Different kinds of love. If you don't have it right now, never stop believing in it. We all deserve it. There are some amazing people out there, partners, friends, family pets, kind strangers, you name it. Most of all learn to love you."