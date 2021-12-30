Martine McCutcheon sends temperatures soaring as she films daring video in bed The star and her family spent Christmas by the beach

Martine McCutcheon is doing what most people do between Christmas and New Year's Eve - watch a lot of television in bed!

MORE: Martine McCutcheon reveals why she no longer publicly talks about her figure

The Love Actually star returned to social media on Wednesday to confess that she was "worn out" from all the celebrations and was relaxing watching Netflix's Emily in Paris.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine films from bed as she reveals plans for the night

The mother-of-one spoke to fans via her Instagram Stories and she did so from her bed, with what looked like only her duvet to cover her up.

READ: Martine McCutcheon shows off hair transformation in black silk dress – and she looks incredible

RELATED: Martine McCutcheon showcases incredible legs in black mini skirt with festive sparkles

"It's that time of year when it all catches up with you and it's also that limbo time too.." she wrote alongside her video in which she revealed: "A knackered mummy, it's that time of the year… Daddy is downstairs watching Netflix, and I think I might watch a bit of Emily in Paris.

Martine shared a cheeky video with fans on Wednesday

"I hope you are all OK, got through Christmas OK, and let's crack on with 2022."

She later elaborated further on why she and Jack were watching TV from different rooms. "Jack's been booted out. He's actually watching a series I couldn't get into and I fancy something light-hearted… or maybe I will eat more chocolate and fall asleep," she explained.

Martine and her family are back home after enjoying the festive break at a house by the beach, but the star has revealed that despite it being "amazing," she is now in need of a holiday.

"I need a holiday SO bad… This Christmas did me in!" she confessed on her Stories.

The family rented a house by the beach this Christmas

"The ocean and the beach house were amazing, but the whole Christmas generally wore me out after a busy year."

Martine revealed her Christmas plans exclusively to HELLO! earlier this month.

"Well, this year we're keeping it small to start with. We've got a little house that we're going to, which is on the beach and we look at the ocean," she told HELLO!

"We walk the dogs, read, play games, it's all very calm. And then on Christmas evening, my mum and stepdad are coming over and on Boxing Day, the whole family are coming over and we're hosting them... I know it's going to be mayhem! We have a karaoke machine, pretend trophies for games, and the winners sing We Are The Champions! It would be wonderful to do it all, looking at the ocean and hopefully not having to quarantine."