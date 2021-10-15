Martine McCutcheon left tearful after incredible gesture from husband Jack McManus

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martine McCutcheon received an incredible surprise from her husband Jack McManus and couldn't help but share it with her fans on Instagram.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon shows off incredible slim figure in slinky black dress

Taking to social media on Thursday, the actress shared a makeup-free selfie of herself wearing a gorgeous Pascale Monvoisin necklace and revealed Jack had surprised her with it after she had mentioned how much she liked it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shares naked selfie as she tidies the house

"Oh wow! I joked about getting this for myself for Christmas & @jackmcmanus1 beat me to it! I love @pascalemonvoisin designs. They are based in France and I couldn't find the necklace here in the UK. I'm SO chuffed I could cry! The necklace arrived beautifully wrapped in a ribbon...," she said of the £500 jewel.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon criticised for showing 'too much flesh' in bedroom snap – see her response

RELATED: Martine McCutcheon's fans plead with star following new Instagram post

"The card said many things but mainly that I deserved it for working so hard, being a lovely mummy and a gorgeous wife! Whaaaat?! I'm not going to lie – I'm feeling pretty special right now! I was also told to 'keep sparkling' like my necklace. How bloody lovely is that! I feel all choked up! Wow."

Pascale Monvoisin necklace, £471, 24s.com

She continued: "I wasn't sure whether to share but then I just had to as I feel so happy with it and want this moment on my grid! I can't begin to say how lucky I am to have you @jackmcmanus1 You work so bloody hard too and our little family just doesn’t work as well when you aren't with us! THANK YOU so much. I adore it but remember I adore you and Rafferty more! Ok... So what do YOU want as a treat?!"

Fans loved the gesture, with many labelling her new necklace "beautiful".

"Inspiring and lovely thoughts. Wonderful couple," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Jack's a keeper."

Martine and Jack married in 2012

Martine and Jack married nine years ago in Lake Como. The wedding was exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine.

At the time, the bride said: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing. In a world where everything is so disposable, isn't it lovely to do something that has that optimism of, 'Yes, we're going to last the distance.'"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.