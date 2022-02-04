Martine McCutcheon celebrates son Rafferty's birthday after detailing recent struggles

Martine McCutcheon has been one busy mum this week as she threw an incredible birthday surprise for her son, Rafferty, who has turned seven.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former actress shared a lovely family photo with her husband Jack McManus and their little boy as they posed in a room filled with colourful balloons.

"My bubba boy is 7 today! Omg! Rafferty we lucked out with you… you are such a gift," gushed Martine. "You make us laugh, feel so much love and me and Daddy are so, SO proud of you!

"You make us more happy than you can imagine and we love you 'more than a millions pounds!' We can’t wait for your Rock & Rap party later! Your party music list is on standby! And your outfit! Whoop whoop! #birthdayboy #7yearsold."

Friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with fellow actress Samia Longchambon writing: "Gorgeous family." One fan remarked: "Fabulous photo happy birthday, enjoy." A third post read: "Happy Birthday to your gorgeous boy, hope he has a super day! Just love your positivity, the world needs more of that."

The birthday celebrations come shortly after Martine bravely opened up about her mental health battles. Last week, Martine shared two photos, one where she was looking a bit downbeat as she sat inside in a woollen hat and puffer jacket, while in the second she was positively beaming as she walked her dog.

Martine has pulled out all the stops for her son's birthday

"To those who battle with any kind of mental health issue & yet put on their make up, or get up & fight for another day, or try new ways to live, love, & generally work their way through this thing called life - I salute you," the star wrote.

"Sometimes it's far from easy. I've always been pretty open about my health issues - Both mental & physical but there is also so much more to me - So it's something I've touched on rather than focused on. I didn't want any kind of victim label, as I actually feel the opposite of that."

Martine said she preferred to view herself as "brave" but admitted that she had "had a time of struggle recently". She then went on to praise the "special people" around her and that while during other times in her life she felt able to "bounce back" it had been a "bit tougher" recently.

