Gwen Stefani's luxury hotel room has to be seen to believed - see inside

Gwen Stefani wowed followers with an exciting look into her luxury hotel room on Monday, where she is staying ahead of performing in Houston at the rodeo. The 52-year-old took to her Instagram stories to show off the extravagant room and revealed that she has waited two years to do the Houston show.

Talking to fans she said: "Just got to the rodeo! (We've been) waiting two years to do this show guys and we're here."

WATCH: Gwen arrives in Houston ready for rodeo performance

In the video, Gwen filmed a close up of a very impressive cowboy hat-shaped chocolate the hotel greeted her with. The striking chocolate was placed amongst other yummy treats including a pink macaron and other gold-covered chocolates.

Fans also got a glimpse of the stunning interior of the hotel room Gwen was staying in. The chic design incorporated a stylish black and white patterned carpet complete with a classy black bed frame, complemented by crisp white bedding and grey pillows.

On the walls were elegant black and white model shots - one in particular can be seen next to the bed of an Audrey Hepburn-like model in a huge sunhat.

Gwen shared her excitement for the Houston rodeo with fans on Instagram

Gwen quickly caught on and pictured herself standing in the fashionable room wearing a white cowboy hat which she added afterwards using an Instagram GIF.

Fans were excited to see the superstar ready to perform and on Monday flooded Gwen's comments as she posted a happy snap in the deserted auditorium at the NRG stadium, where she is set to perform on Tuesday.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Getting ready for Houston tomorrow!!! Can't wait to be back on stage with you all gx."

Gwen performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival in LA last month

One fan commented: "I can't wait to FINALLY see Gwen live, it's only been 30 years in the making!" Another wrote: "See you soon queen!" A third replied: "WE ARE SO READY FOR YOU!"

