Gwen Stefani twins with rarely-seen younger brother in sweet family video The No Doubt singer is very close to her siblings

Gwen Stefani had fans doing a double-take recently when she shared a sweet video featuring her rarely-seen younger brother Todd.

The No Doubt frontwoman was in a joyous mood when she launched her debut makeup line, GXVE Beauty, and shared the special moment with her talented sibling – who has directed three of his brother-in-law Blake Shelton's music videos.

WATCH: Gwen and her younger brother Todd could be twins!

Gwen and Todd returned to their birthplace of Anaheim, where they hosted guests and media at Mama Cozza's Italian restaurant, where she said their parents had their first date.

In a clip posted on her Instagram Stories at the time, Gwen can be heard yelling at her brother to keep the noise down before getting him in front of the camera and introducing him to her followers.

The family resemblance was clear to see, with both Gwen and Todd sporting near-identical smiles and sharing many similar features.

Gwen and Todd look so alike

Todd is a film and video producer and has worked with Gwen in the past. He was a camera operator for her 2006 concert video, Harajuku Lovers Live, which is a recording of one of Gwen's concerts during her Harajuku Lovers Tour in 2005.

But he and Gwen are not the only talent in the family. Their older brother Eric is a successful animator and was even in No Doubt with Gwen during the early years, with the duo co-writing one of the band's biggest hits, Don't Speak.

Gwen's older brother Eric was also in the music business

He left the group to focus on a career in animation and Gwen opened up about her love for him during an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night.

She said that Eric was the one who "taught me everything I know" about music. Gwen also added: "My brother is, like, my biggest hero. He's an amazing artist and talent."

