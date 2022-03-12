Gwen Stefani shares stunning throwback to Blake Shelton performance

Gwen Stefani has shared a gorgeous throwback that shows off her incredible figure in a bold cheetah-print leotard and matching blazer.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's rare picture of Blake Shelton has to be seen to be believed

The look was one worn by the singer in February when she headlined the Friday evening performance of the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, with Gwen taking to the stage before husband Blake Shelton.\

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share rare insight into marriage after Super Bowl performance

The pictures showed Gwen before she hit the stage with the blazer featuring gold fringing.

She paired the look with black fishnet tights and matching animal-print thigh-high socks and chunky biker boots as she checked her mic.

MORE: Gwen Stefani fans can't believe their eyes with stunning childhood photos

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares never-before-seen glimpse of wedding in new heartwarming video

She simply captioned the post with three yellow heart emojis and fans loved the look, with one calling her "simply a fashion icon".

"You looked so amazing this day (duh you always do), I was there and in person it was even more stunning. Wondering what you’re gonna wear in Houston now," added another.

Gwen's fans loved the pictures

HELLO! was also there that day and Gwen and Blake showed off their dynamics while on stage, as Gwen teased Blake about how she would “slice him” and that he would struggle to perform after her hour-long set: "Poor Blake having to go after me, but it’s my job to get you [the crowd] fired up tonight."

Blake, who was the headliner for the show, admitted after his first song that he was feeling the pressure, joking: "Who decided to put me on after Gwen Stefani? The rest of the show will suck after what we just had."

He later called on the crowd to sing along, quipping that he didn’t want to see headlines the next day reading 'Gwen Stefani steals the show'. "I don’t want to make it a competition but I’m getting my ass kicked up here," he laughed.

Blake was joined on stage by Gwen

Gwen also appeared on stage during Blake’s set to sing their hit duets Nobody But You and Happy Anywhere.

Gwen made three outfit changes, as she also rocked a checkerboard print leather crop top and shorts with jacket and matching socks that showed off her toned arms and midriff.

She later wore a black sequin turtleneck and black and silver plaid pants for the duet, and Blake revealed that although they usually like to sing the songs towards the end of his set, Gwen was "ready to drink tequila".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.