Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani cause a frenzy with latest exchange during special celebration Fans can't get enough of them

Blake Shelton has fans head over heels with his latest post, and wife Gwen Stefani too! The country star shared an adorable tribute to Gwen, and fans can't get enough.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's $13m family home is perfectly eccentric - tour

In honor of International Women's Day, Blake shared a heartfelt post with an image of the two looking happy as can be. The image featured the pair cuddled up together as Blake leaned into Gwen's cheek and she smiled ear to ear.

"There ain’t #NobodyButYou.. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the best woman I know!" wrote Blake," as fans fawned over it in return.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen and Blake share rare insight into marriage

The two have previously opened up about how great of a stepdad Blake is to Gwen's kids, though she recently revealed not everything is always in tip-top shape in her household. The singer took to Instagram to share a recent oven accident that caused a mess in her stunning kitchen.

In a video shared to her Instagram stories, Gwen showed how her eight-year-old son, Apollo accidentally wreaked a bit of havoc in the star's kitchen. Apollo is her youngest son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston pays sweet tribute to dad Gavin Rossdale alongside new photo

The I'm Just a Girl singer took followers along as she had to clean up the "disaster" caused by the mistake.

Disaster struck when Gwen was making dinner for her family Tuesday night. In a video revealing her impressive gas range, things took a turn for the worse when she revealed that when her son accidentally turned on the griddle instead of the oven, the huge plastic container of brown sugar that was on it was completely melted in the bottom.

Blake's sweet post

In the video, Gwen lifts the container slightly, as melted plastic stretches from the griddle and sandy brown sugar spills out onto the hot surface. "Oopsie!" the mom-of-three-explained."

In the next clip, Gwen turns the camera to adorable Apollo, who is innocently looking up to his mom and lifting his arms in a confused gesture, saying repeatedly: "I don't know, I don't know."

The star later showed how she used a cutting board to pick it up and transfer it to her massive marble island, as an "ugh" sound could be heard coming from her. She revealed the struggle to clean up the sticky mess, having to then use a metal spatula to scrape the sugar turned caramel from the griddle.

Loading the player...

The sticky situation

Of course, Gwen has nothing but love for her sweet kids, and frequently shares adorable videos and tributes to all three of them. And she gets showered with love from them too.

MORE: Kim Kardashian celebrates 'beauty icon' Gwen Stefani as singer launches new make-up brand

MORE: Gwen Stefani wows in sheer dress for long-awaited announcement

Right after the brown sugar debacle, the songstress shared an adorable tribute her son Kingston, or King," shared on his Instagram.

The 15-year-old, Gwen's eldest, posted a heartwarming selfie of the two of them in honor of International Women's Day. "Happy Women's Day to my mom. I love you," he wrote, to which the star replied upon reposting the story to her own page: "Thank u puppy. I love my baby."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.