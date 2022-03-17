Jenson Button smoulders in striking new campaign after surprise Brittny Ward wedding Wow!

Formula 1 champion Jenson Button has once again teamed up with Hackett London - and the pictures are amazing!

The British fashion brand has released the second chapter of its collaboration with the legendary racing driver by unveiling its 2022 Spring-Summer collection, which showcases a variety of styles for the most discerning of men.

On this occasion, the brand shows a more epic and mischievous side, featuring Jenson - who finally tied the knot to his model partner Brittny Ward this weekend - taking a stroll along the famous British beaches of Camber Sands.

Staying true to his British roots, Jenson wears some of Hackett London's hero pieces of the season, each with a distinct feel. Among these key items are the linen hopsack jacket which stands out as a lightweight blazer crafted from pure tencel fabric in a twill weave.

Jenson has teamed up with Hackett again

Available in various soft colours, this unique piece brings a distinguished charm to every look. In addition to soft tailoring and fine linen, the belted corduroy jacket - another essential Hackett garment - is an equally warm and fashionable reinterpretation of classic Hackett London styles.

Shot by British photographer John Balsom and conceptualised by creative agency Comunica+A, this season's collection is designed for gentlemen in pursuit of summer comfort and elegance.

The collection brings a distinguished charm to every look

The striking campaign images come after the sportsman confirmed his marriage to Brittny, with whom he shares two young children. "Mr & Mrs Button [heart emoji]," he simply remarked on social media, while his new wife added: "We did a thing! Mr. & Mrs. Button [heart emoji] 3-12-22 [ring emoji]."

Their original wedding date was set for 2019, however, the sports star, 42, and his love, 31, were forced to postpone their nuptials more than once due to various lockdowns and the arrival of their son Hendrix, two, and daughter Lenny Monrow, 14 months.

The sports star recently got married

