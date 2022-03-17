Christie Brinkley dazzles fans with latest vacation picture revealing hidden talent and stunning home When Christie isn't at the residence it's even available to rent

Christie Brinkley is enjoying a well-deserved vacation, and bringing fans along with her! While the star is certainly relaxing during her tropical island escape, she has still taken the time to document it and share stunning pictures with her followers.

The model has shared a slew of photos showing off incredible white-sand beaches, stunning sunsets, and her own impressive physique.

Her latest post reveals another glimpse of her vacation, this time her fabulous beach home.

The supermodel's second home is located in the sunny destination of Turks & Caicos and her Instagram feed is often flooded with sun-drenched snaps of her beautiful house, as it is now.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram Thursday morning to share a heartwarming glimpse of the beach house, as she showed off her incredibly toned legs, and a special talent.

Christie posed next to a massive easel made out of tree bark, which had several paintings propped up on it.

The impressive glimpse of Christie's home

She posed next to it wearing an oversized shirt that gave way to her ultra tanned legs, a hot pink bikini and a large straw hat.

In the caption, the blonde bombshell revealed that in fact she had made the easel, writing: "I made this little easel a few years ago, with driftwood I [dragged] home from my adventures. It's a great way to display the kids and my little paintings in our charming #luckyhousepc by the sea."

Fans commended her for her craftyness, writing: "I love it! So creative," and: "I collect driftwood, too! This is fabulous! I love it!" as well as: "Love the coastal vibes, it's beautiful!"

Another painting-like picture from her vacation

Her followers will be pleased to hear there's more where that came from, as she concluded her caption with: "Wait till you see what I'm building with my driftwood treasures now."

Lucky House is a three-bedroom villa on the beach, complete with its own butler service. When Christie and her family aren't staying here, you can even call the place home with prices from $945 per night.

