Christie Brinkley parties with Rebel Wilson and Cindy Crawford for special Super Bowl party Christie looked fab!

Christie Brinkley and Rebel Wilson were among the celebrities to celebrate the 56th Super Bowl with a private Casamigos party with Cindy Crawford.

Held at the home of Mike Meldman, who launched the tequila brand with George Clooney and Rande Gerber, guests entered the party by throwing a football at the Casa Bell and doing a shot of Casamigos.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares glimpse into her morning routine at home

Christie, 68, rocked a black jumpsuit with a sheer bodysuit underneath it, and kept warm in the cool evening with a leather jacket as she posed for pictures with friends.

Rebel wore a white and black heart-print sweater paired with classic blue denim jeans, while host Cindy wore black jeans and a white leather jacket, joining forces with NFL quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Zach Wilson for a picture.

Blonde bombshell Christie recently had fans begging for her secret, as she showed off her impressive physique and youthful glow while celebrating her 68th birthday.

Christie had a cheeky caption in honor of the milestone, writing: "I'm about to turn 50 for the 18th time tomorrow… Ahhh the advantages of being born on Groundhog's [sic] Day!"

Christie looked fantastic at the party

As fans inundated her comments with well wishes and compliments, it was clear that her pretend age was much easier to believe than her real age.

Christie's work-out ethic has surely paid off and come in handy, and not just for her looks.

Rebel wore a sweet Valentines-inspired sweater

When the latest blizzard to land on the Northeast completely covered her huge backyard, the model got to work, and posted on Instagram how she shoveled the knee-high snow.

Luckily Christie has a much warmer residence to run off to when the snow becomes too much.

Cindy was joined by Zach, Dak, and Josh

The model owns (and rents out!) a tropical second home, an idyllic three-bedroom villa right on the beaches of beautiful Turks and Caicos.

Lucky House is a three-bedroom villa on the beach, complete with its own butler service.

When Christie and her family aren't staying here, you can even call the place home with prices from $945 per night.

