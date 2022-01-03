Christie Brinkley stuns in revealing high slit sequin dress as she announces surprising 'big plans' The 67-year-old is excited for the New Year

Christie Brinkley has "big plans" for the New Year and she couldn't help but share them all with her 738,000 followers on Instagram over the weekend.

The mother-of-three posted the most stunning picture of herself as she wished her fans a happy new year. In it, she wears the dreamiest sequined wrap dress by Halston, which features a high slit and perfectly shows off her toned legs.

"Happy New Year 2022," she wrote, before revealing: "I have big plans for you! I'm going to learn a new language and take a master class. I'm going to make plenty of time to laugh sing and dance! (and that should help me fit back in my pants).

"I'm going to commune with nature be one with the trees, I'm going to reach for the stars and swim in the seas. I will look on the bright side and be a good friend and know that it's never too late to begin.

Christie looked stunning in a Halston sequin dress

"So, welcome to this brand new start. Wishing you every joy as you follow your heart!"

Further explaining her goals, she revealed in her comments section that she wants to be fluent in Italian. Fans were quick to praise her resolutions, with one writing: "Stunning! Yes, we're going to make it a great year!"

A second added: "Now those are some great resolutions!!! HNY!"

Christie's big announcement comes just days after she marked her daughter Alexa Ray's birthday. Taking to social media, the proud mother posted a video showing pictures of her daughter with dad Billy Joel throughout the years and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my precious Alexa Ray of Moonlight!"

Christie spent the holidays with her children

Explaining the video was playing to Alexa's version of her faather's hit Just the Way You are, she continued: "This is my sweet hummingbird singing her Dad's song (and playing the Hammond) She is as kind, compassionate, and funny as she is musically talented! Happy Birthday, @alexarayjoel. The words to this song are perfect because we all love you 'Just the Way you Are', which btw is pretty perfect too!

"PS It took me all day to figure out how to make this video so they better not delete it... Hey, it's my baby singing her dad's song and I know the Happy Birthday song that came with the app will hurt everyone's ears!"