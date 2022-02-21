Christie Brinkley takes a stand against double standards in powerful statement The star inspired hundreds of women with her words

Christie Brinkley is speaking out about a controversial news article she was recently featured in.

The recent article online included a slew of famous women such as Salma Hayek and Sharon Stone, and its headline read: "32 Celebrities Who Are Over 50 and Absolutely Prove That Yes, Being Older is Attractive."

The star took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement about how the media tends to categorize women after they've reached a certain age.

Her statement about ageism in Hollywood started off with: "I saw this article this morning and my first thought was these women don't have anything to prove they're just living their best life…but then I thought again about ageism in America and some of the ways that we are constantly being categorized because of our age."

While the article was written with positive intentions and said of the women: "not getting older, just getting better," stating that aging is not a bad thing, Christie insisted that common phrases such as aging gracefully "should not be about one's looks but about the attitude and energy one offers the world."

The star's powerful statement

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the model's comment section with support, commending her for taking a stance. Stylist Anita Patrickson wrote: "As always you continue to inspire me. You are one of the most fabulous women (of any age) that I feel lucky enough to know and be around."

One fan commented: "Leading by example for your entire career," while another wrote: "Thanks for illuminating it all in the context it's meant to be in. How lucky we are to age and grow older and wiser."

Christie inspired followers to share their experiences with ageism and comment how proud they are of where they stand.

Christie is all smiles during her latest outing to Los Angeles' Frieze Art Fair

The star shared pictures of other celebrities who were included in the article, such as Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez, Jaime Lee Curtis, and Diane Keaton.

She complimented the women mentioned, writing that: "Looking good is a by-product of feeling great and showing up in the world with a heart full of good intentions, and good energy! The women on this list are so accomplished and have contributed so much beauty to the world with their work."

