Christie Brinkley stuns in a blue swimsuit in sensational beachside snap

Christie Brinkley took to social media to cause some travel envy among fans with her latest photograph showing off just how much she loved the water.

The supermodel shared a picture of herself in a light blue one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline that showcased her physique and toned legs.

She waded through the water and highlighted the endless seas and skies behind her as she appreciatively looked up at the sky with her sunglasses on and a straw hat beside her.

Christie simply tagged her photo with the caption: "Grateful!" And immediately, several of her fans flocked to the comments section to share their own appreciation.

Many deemed her "beautiful," while one commented: "Ever so Classy," and another said: "You truly are a Goddess." A third also wrote: "Love the gorgeous blue bathing suit on you and the picture looks pure bliss."

The photograph looked to be a shot from the 68-year-old's trip to her family home in the Turks and Caicos, where she's been enjoying a relaxing vacation.

Christie stunned in a blue swimsuit for a magnificent shot

Christie clued fans in on her trip to the island nation with a short clip she shared earlier from her home there, where she revealed she would be going live on Instagram to talk more about her wine company, Bellissima Prosecco.

She eventually revealed that Bellissima was releasing a brand new line of Zero Sugar Still Wines that left many of her followers delighted.

"Yes, you read that right! We are launching a brand new line of Zero Sugar Still Wines," she wrote. "Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Rosé, Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay! Yes please!!"

"It's everything you could want in a wine- and - it tastes good! Like, really good," she continued in her announcement. "Cheers everyone! We cannot wait for you to try! You are about to fall in love."

The supermodel announced that her company was releasing a new kind of wine

Many reacted to the news with excitement, including her son Jack Brinkley Cook, who simply cheered on his mother by writing: "Epic!"



