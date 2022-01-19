Christie Brinkley's daughter looks just like her mom in barely-there bikini The Sports Illustrated model looked amazing

There's no denying that Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor, is the image of her famous mother.

Not only has the 23-year-old followed in her mom's footsteps and become a model in her own right, but she also appears to take inspiration from Christie's incredible bikini photos. Just one day after Christie floored fans wearing a skimpy two-piece, Sailor went ahead and did the same thing!

On Monday, the Sports Illustrated star floored fans wearing a barely-there black bikini that looked incredibly like Christie's version.

Posing on the beach surrounded by trees, Sailor arched her back and pointed her toes to highlight her derriere and lean legs while showcasing her flawless figure.

Fans were in awe of the breathtaking image, with one responding: "Pretty. Y’all are beautiful, just like your mom!!!!!"

A second said: "All that natural wonder and grandeur yet all I see is you." A third added: "Your body is the greatest of all time."

Sailor wowed fans with her bikini photo

Meanwhile, Christie's bikini photo saw her lavished with her own complimentary messages after she stunned fans wearing her tiny black two-piece with a sheer lace cover-up and a straw hat.

The 67-year-old's followers were absolutely blown away by how incredible Christie – who maintains a strict regimen of exercise and healthy eating – looked in the swimsuit, with one writing: "Good lord Christy!! Talk about blessed!"

Another wrote: "Dam girl do you ever age," and a third sweetly added: "Geez, you are an ageless goddess."

Christie modeled a similar bikini to Sailor's

Christie and Sailor are currently enjoying a vacation with loved ones at their family beach house, dubbed Lucky House, in Turks and Caicos.

The three-bedroom villa is on the beach and comes complete with its own butler service. Fans will be happy to know that when Christie and her family aren't staying here, it's available to rent with prices from $945 per night.

