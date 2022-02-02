Christie Brinkley takes fans by complete surprise with latest celebratory picture

Christie Brinkley is a sight to behold in her new post on Instagram. The star's latest picture makes it impossible to believe what she's celebrating!

The blonde bombshell has fans begging for her secret, as she shows off her impressive physique and youthful glow. Fans were shocked to find out that the model is celebrating her 68th birthday today.

Christie had a cheeky caption in honor of the milestone, writing: "I'm about to turn 50 for the 18th time tomorrow… Ahhh the advantages of being born on Groundhog's Day!" As fans inundated her comments with well wishes and compliments, it was clear that her pretend age was much easier to believe than her real age.

WATCH: Christie reveals unexpected Christmas tree

The image features the model showing off – and celebrating – just the thing that has maintained her incredible figure all these years. Christie proved that her at-home work-out platform, Total Gym Direct, truly works, as she sported a fabulous matching set and lifted her foot on a chair to show the impressive results on her body. She is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the platform's launch.

Christie celebrates 68th birthday

Fans were undoubtedly inspired to follow in Christie's footsteps, commenting things like: "My forever inspiration!!!" as well as "You continue to inspire with your zest for life, and joyful spirit!" and, "Love your workout gear!!! You're like a fine wine, you age with perfection! You look younger and younger!"

Christie's work-out ethic has surely paid off and come in handy, and not just for her looks. When the latest blizzard to land on the Northeast completely covered her huge backyard, the model got to work, and posted on Instagram how she shoveled the knee-high snow.

Christie reveals massive snow-covered backyard

Luckily Christie has a much warmer residence to run off to should the snow become too much. The model owns (and rents!) a tropical second home, an idyllic three-bedroom villa right on the beaches of beautiful Turks and Caicos.

