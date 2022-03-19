Jennifer Garner gets fans talking with incredible throwback picture from early 1980s

Jennifer Garner had fans talking when she shared a sweet throwback to "little Jen". The actress took to Instagram to share the snap she had found which showed her as a young girl in blue pants and a red Raggedy Anne tee with her cream jumper tied around her neck.

She had a bowl cut and was holding up the line of her fishing rod. "Someone I love: little Jen," she captioned the post. "Chances are good that I caught this fish because Uncle Robert pointed out exactly where it would be hiding in the pond on the family farm," she added.

Fans and friends were quick to share their love for the picture, with many calling it "so cute" and several sharing memories of their own Raggedy Anne dolls.

The Hollywood actress lived on the farm in Charleston, West Virginia from the age of three.

She has previously joked that her upbringing was "practically Amish" because her parents wouldn't allow her or her siblings to dye their hair, wear makeup or paint their nails when they were teenagers.

However, she has been influenced by her mom's stance on cooking, where her mother would make them home-cooked meals from their own crops.

Jen shared this sweet throwback

Jennifer is a huge hit on the social media channel and loves sharing details of her daily life with fans especially when they involve her family.

She recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself reuniting with her rarely-seen parents William and Patricia, revealing that she spent 24 hours with them.

Jennifer recently reunited with her parents for 24 hours

In a selfie she posted from their car, the three happily smiled for the camera as Jennifer wrote: "Something that made my heart happy: 24 hours with Mom and Dad."

Jennifer is incredibly close to her family, and her parents and sisters even went to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 when the actress received her star on the famous landmark.

