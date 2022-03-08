Jennifer Garner shares picture from family reunion with her parents The Yes Day star also has two sisters

Jennifer Garner loves sharing heartwarming snippets from her daily life, especially when they involve her family, and a recent one is sure to melt many hearts.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares heartfelt message as she shows off dance moves in beautiful photos

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself reuniting with her rarely-seen parents William and Patricia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner delights fans in new cooking video

In a selfie she posted from their car, the three happily smiled for the camera as Jennifer wrote: "Something that made my heart happy: 24 hours with Mom and Dad."

Jennifer enjoys a close relationship with her family, which also includes two younger sisters Susannah and Melissa.

MORE: Jennifer Garner gives rare insight into her intense workout routine

The 13 Going on 30 actress often enjoys sharing throwbacks of herself on social media, and a recent one she shared with her two sisters left fans confused.

The posed sepia-toned shot featured the trio rocking identical bangs and elaborate frilly dresses, and fans immediately fell in love, although many thought it was a picture of Jennifer at different stages of her life.

Jennifer recently reunited with her parents for 24 hours

Jennifer is incredibly close to her family, and her parents and sisters even went to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 when the actress received her star on the famous landmark.

The Hollywood actress lived in Charleston, West Virginia from the age of three, and later attended Denison University where she studied theater – which led to her big acting break.

MORE: Jennifer Garner struts her stuff in just a shirt in new video you have to see

MORE: Jennifer Garner reveals surprising detail about her three children in rare interview

The actress has previously joked that her upbringing was "practically Amish" because her parents wouldn't allow her or her siblings to dye their hair, wear makeup or paint their nails when they were teenagers.

However, she has been influenced by her mum's stance on cooking, where her mother would make them home-cooked meals, having lived on a farm herself growing up.

The actress has two younger sisters

Jennifer told People: "My mum made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.