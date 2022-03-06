Jennifer Garner shares heartfelt message as she shows off dance moves in beautiful photos The 13 Going on 30 star often shares dance clips

Jennifer Garner has often delighted fans with her fondness for dance related posts on social media, and this time shared one showing off her own abilities as a dancer.

The actress took to Instagram to share a side-by-side of two beautiful black and white photographs of herself in the midst of ballet choreography.

She wore a dark outfit with a mini skirt that showed off her toned legs mid jump as her hair bounced about and the sea behind her framed the shot.

Jennifer had a heartfelt message of hope to share with fans alongside the photos, however, as she wrote: "Something I tell myself: Take it easy.

"Every day is an opportunity to reevaluate and shift habits, to connect, to mend, to look for flow. It'll be ok."

Jennifer displayed her ballet skills in a beautiful sequence of photos

Fans of the actress took to the comments to praise her for her thoughts and call out how beautiful she looked in the pictures while she danced, with one commenting: "Yes. And dance, and be kind, find some joy."

Another said: "I love this. It'll be ok gets me through so many days," and a third wrote: "I just think you are an amazing human being. I really really do."

While dancing is a huge passion of the Yes Day star's, she certainly finds other ways to keep fit, as evidenced by a recent video she posted of her intense workout routine.

The mother-of-three could be seen working out with trainer Beth Nicely, with the pair performing a routine of coordinated box jumps and squats, all in time to music, without missing a beat.

The actress recently shared a glimpse at her intense workouts

The workout session, which is called The Limit, is a favorite of Jennifer's. She first shared her love for the class online in 2020, calling it the "happiest, hardest workout of the week."

