Jennifer Garner reveals surprising detail about her three children in rare interview Jennifer is set to star alongside Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix movie

Jennifer Garner has revealed a surprising detail about her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and how they feel about her career as an actress.

MORE: 9 unmissable movies coming to cinemas in March: The Batman, Ambulance, Ali & Ava and more

Chatting to Extra about her new film The Adam Project, Jennifer revealed that she’d be keen for her kids to watch the movie - but that they probably wouldn’t want to! She explained: "This movie, ‘The Adam Project’ is just such a killer…Honestly, I cannot think of a movie that a family should sit together and watch more… Of course [my children] will see it if they want to, they don’t always like to watch me in stuff, but this one I think they will, they haven’t seen it, I cannot wait to watch it with them and my parents."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching The Adam Project?

Revealing details about her role, she continued: "My character is Ellie, I am a recent widow grieving the loss of my husband and dealing with a child who is an adolescent dealing with the loss of his father really because if the magic of the movie it all gets resolved in the most beautiful heartfelt satisfying way possible."

MORE: Jennifer Garner stuns in leather for impressive throwback photo

MORE: Jennifer Garner's magnificent kitchen inside family home will give you chills

The official synopsis for the upcoming film, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo, reads: "A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future."

Are you looking forward to The Adam Project?

Fans are already excited to watch the movie, that comes out on 11 March. Commenting on the new trailer, one person wrote: "That looks amazing. A perfect movie to watch in a theater that technically includes a home theater." Another person added: "This movie will surely break all the records."

A third person joked: "Happy to see Deadpool, Gamora, Hulk and Elektra teaming up to defend the universe."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.