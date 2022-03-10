Jennifer Garner marks incredible career milestone with co-star Mark Ruffalo The Yes Day star has a big anniversary to celebrate

Jennifer Garner had quite the milestone to mark over the week; not only the Netflix release of her latest film The Adam Project, but also one to do with her co-star.

MORE: Jennifer Garner reunites with former love interest for exciting new project

The actress took to social media to share her disbelief at the fact that she and her on-screen husband Mark Ruffalo would mark 18 years since their pairing in the iconic 13 Going on 30.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video

She showed just how much things had changed with a side-by-side of an image of them from their 2004 hit along with one from their new release, featuring them in the same pose to make the comparison even more evident.

In her caption, Jennifer wrote: "13 Going on 30 Reunion, aka #TheAdamProject, is out Friday on @netflix," and her celebrity colleagues were equally excited.

MORE: Jennifer Garner reveals major 'mom fail' in candid interviewxx

Gisele and Zoe Saldana were some of the many who took to the comments section to express their excitement, and Lacey Chabert wrote: "I can't wait!"

A fan commented: "How are you almost exactly the same in both images. You don't age.. love your movies!!" and another also said: "This photo stopped the world."

Jennifer marked 18 years of 13 Going on 30 with Mark Ruffalo

The two co-stars reminisced further over how much of a legacy their movie had left behind in a new video Jennifer shared ahead of The Adam Project's release.

"It's sorta like Jenna and Matty got together so they could become parents in The Adam Project," Mark said as Jennifer brought out a box of Razzles candy that the two could share.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares picture from family reunion with her parents

MORE: Jennifer Garner reveals the secret to her killer body at 50

They were eventually joined by Walker Scobell, who plays the younger version of Ryan Reynolds' character, their on-screen son, who joked about the movie being even older than him.

"Can't believe it’s been 18 years, it feels like it was yesterday...Maybe the time travel in #TheAdamProject really happened," Jennifer quipped in her caption.

The pair reminisced over a box of Razzles

More of their famous friends reacted enthusiastically, with Katie Couric dropping heart emojis and Tracee Ellis Ross writing: "RAZZLES!!!!! I love razzles!!!!"



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.