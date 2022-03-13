Jennifer Garner sends heartfelt message to her co-stars following the release of The Adam Project The actress stars alongside Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds

Jennifer Garner has received rave reviews since The Adam Project was released, seeing her reunite with 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo, along with Ryan Reynolds.

The actress has since shared a heartfelt message dedicated to the film, and in particular Ryan, on social media – and it's gone down a treat with fans!

Alongside the trailer for the Netflix movie, the mom-of-three wrote: "I've spoken so much about reteaming with my glorious friend @markruffalo and falling for scalawag @walker.scobell.

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Garner in The Adam Project

"Can we just take a second to appreciate #TheAdamProject’s ultimate movie star, tireless producer, @slevydirect bromancing, all-around great guy— the beautiful actor, @vancityreynolds? Happy release day, Son. You killed it. Eat your veggies, make your bed. Love, Mom. (Also @zoesaldana and #CatherineKeener)."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many replying with love heart emojis. One wrote: "Wow that looks amazing, I can't wait to see it," while another wrote: "I just watched this and it was absolutely brilliant."

Jennifer Garner paid a heartfelt tribute to her The Adam Project co-stars

A third added: "Just enjoyed watching it. We laughed and we cried. Thanks for a lovely evening."

The Adam Project sees time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed team up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

The Hollywood star is no stranger to starring in hit movies, and recently ahead of The Adam Project's release, she got candid about how her children feel about her career as an actress.

The Hollywood star with her The Adam Project co-stars

Jennifer is mom to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and told Extra that she'd be keen for her kids to watch the movie, but that they probably wouldn't want to!

She explained: "This movie, The Adam Project is just such a killer…Honestly, I cannot think of a movie that a family should sit together and watch more… Of course [my children] will see it if they want to, they doN't always like to watch me in stuff, but this one I think they will, they haven't seen it, I cannot wait to watch it with them and my parents."

The Hollywood actress with her three children

Revealing details about her role, she continued: "My character is Ellie, I am a recent widow grieving the loss of my husband and dealing with a child who is an adolescent dealing with the loss of his father really because if the magic of the movie it all gets resolved in the most beautiful heartfelt satisfying way possible."

