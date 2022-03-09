Jennifer Garner reveals major 'mom fail' in candid interview

Jennifer Garner has revealed a major faux pas that she made with one of her children during a visit to The Late Late Show host - and we can certainly relate!

Joining the Into the Woods actor on his chat show on Tuesday night, Jennifer revealed that one of her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, go to the same school as one of James’ children. Jennifer’s fellow guest, Greg Kinnear, also revealed his children went to school with one of Jennifer's kids.

The 13 Going on 30 actress told Greg: "We have kids the same age in the same school," before gesturing to James and continuing: "We have kids in the same school… I seem to be the center of the schools."

She continued to explain that she had a 'mom fail' that involved emailing all of the parents at her school - including Greg - while joking about her kids to their coach.

Jennifer is currently starring in The Adam Project

She said: "I had a mom fail… we have kids who do the same activity and I emailed the coach one weekend kind of being funny about my kid saying, 'Well this one seems to be getting a little whomped this weekend, what does that mean for tomorrow morning?' I thought I was being funny, I have wonderful kids, they do really well, they're great - and it was the first time in my life that I replied all."

Admitting that she was mortified by the mishap, she asked Greg if he remembered the email, and the actor joked: "I do remember this. I remember thinking, 'Jennifer Garner is a raging lunatic, sweet enough but I had no idea!' I’ve done it before and hit the 'all reply', not as bad as this… I didn't even really look at it, there was no judgment of Jennifer Garner."

