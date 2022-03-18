Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard pays emotional tribute to daughter with daddy date Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley have three children

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has paid tribute to his daughter, acknowledging being a girl dad is "one of the biggest honors of my life".

Sharing a picture of their date night together, Tyler shared that watching his four-year-old Olivia "grow up and seeing the world through such kind, loving, empathetic eyes, truly makes me want to be a better father, husband, and friend".

WATCH: Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard shares details of 'life-changing' song

In the snap, Tyler was on his knees after presenting her with a bouquet of flowers. Olivia wore a sweet blue floral dress with a white cardigan and tan sandals, while Tyler wore a gray charcoal suit.

"I love this girl with all my heart. Here’s to many more daddy daughter date nights," he concluded.

"That little girl has got you wrapped around her finger… don’t get better than this!" commented one fan as another shared that "a daddy daughter bond is the greatest!"

Tyler and wife Hayley are parents to three children, Olivia, two-year-old son Luca and 17-month-old Atlas.

Tyler took his daughter out on a date

The country star, whose band Florida Georgia Line confirmed in February that they are taking a break, often pays tribute to his family, and on Thanksgiving in 2021 he shared a sweet picture of his wife and three children, revealing that it was a "special day to reflect on the blessings in our life".

The two have also spoken publicly about keeping intimacy alive in their marriage, with Tyler sharing that "it's part of connecting" and "part of a strong marriage, and, you know, a strong marriage leads to strong parenting. It's important".

Hayley and Tyler have three children

Speaking on Hayley's parenting podcast Meaning Full Living, he added: "In the season of life we were in last year, it was just difficult. But making that a priority, and just making time to connect.

"Even if, I remember some nights we just didn't have sex, we were like, 'No, let's just lay here and watch a movie,' and just hold hands or kind of hold each other.

"Just a way to connect. We've been pretty intentional about it."

