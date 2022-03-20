Ciara and Russell Wilson have candid argument in hilarious video as fans all notice the same thing The singer tried to reason with her husband

Ciara and Russell Wilson just shared a totally new side of their relationship with fans, who are all saying the same thing.

The singer took to Instagram to share a candid argument the two had recently, proving that they're not always on the same page.

The debate was sparked after Russell found something belonging to Ciara, and he wanted to throw it away.

WATCH: Russell drops to one knee to propose having more babies

The video took place inside the couple's stunning kitchen, with them leaning on their kitchen counter as the Level Up singer began to explain an important rule of hers to her husband. She said: "Babe, can I just tell you a rule of thumb for women…"

She went on to explain to the footballer that whenever he sees "a nail tip of any kind sitting somewhere, don't throw it away, just put it to the side." She went on to show how the nail on her left ring finger, which was clad with her massive wedding ring, had a chipped nail.

Russell wasn't keen on his wife's request, immediately saying: "That is nasty," as well as: "I'm throwing that thing out!"

The hilarious argument

He began to joke about her nails as she pleaded with him to take her seriously. She explained that she broke the nail while she was throwing a football back and forth with her son, Future.

The mother-of-three tried to reason with the quarterback, as he insisted that it was weird to keep a nail chip, she said to just put it to the side so she could put it back on "to survive."

As women in the comments agreed with her, commenting: "Yes, you have to glue it back on until you can get to the nail tech," and: "Relatable content. Don't toss my nail because [I'm going to] glue it," others couldn't help but notice something completely unrelated to the nail.

The adorable family celebrate Russell's major career achievement

Throughout the video, Ciara's gum chewing and smacking had caught the attention of some of her followers. They cheekily called her out, commenting: "It’s the gum chewing for me," and: "Chewing the hell out of that gum."

Ciara's nails were adorably painted orange to commemorate Russell's trade to the Denver Broncos. He previously played for the Seattle Seahawks.

