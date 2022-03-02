Ciara's husband Russell Wilson spends a whopping $1million a year on his body The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is worth $135million

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are undeniably in amazing shape – but it seems looking as good as they do comes with a very hefty price tag!

The couple stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, and both looked incredible rocking head-to-toe black ensembles. Ciara highlighted her long, toned legs in an asymmetrical dress that featured a daringly high thigh slit with lace detailing, while Russell looked dapper in a pinstripe suit.

While there, Russell dropped a bombshell of a confession, revealing he spends a staggering $1million a year on his body and staying in shape.

When asked by Jimmy if he really drops that much cash on his appearance, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback replied: "Yeah, it's a process. It's a lifestyle. I think when you are trying to play as long as I'm trying to play. I'm trying to play until I'm 45."

When Jimmy pointed out that was still 12 years away, Russell responded: "Yeah for me the mentality, the focus level, everything you have to do has to be surrounded by that. It's been an amazing journey for me so far."

Ciara and Russell are both in amazing shape

Russell – who is said to be worth a whopping $135million – doesn't have to worry about his spending habits frustrating his wife, as Ciara said she is "in it with him".

The couple were on the show to discuss their debut children's book, Why Not You? which is described as "a picture book to inspire young readers to see the value in themselves, be brave, and go after their biggest dreams".

The couple often share workout videos on social media

Penguin Random House publishing previously said: "In this picture book debut, superstars Ciara and Russell Wilson encourage readers to see themselves achieving their dreams, no matter how outrageous they may seem.

"It's a lyrical celebration of self-esteem, perseverance, and daring to shoot for the stars."

