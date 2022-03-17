Ciara inundated with congratulations as she announces exciting family news The next years are sure to look different for the family

Big changes are coming for Ciara and her family! The star took to Instagram to announce exciting family news that will have their lives looking quite different from now on.

MORE: Ciara's husband Russell Wilson drops to one knee to propose having more babies

In an adorable picture featuring her two children with Russell Wilson, Sienna and Win, plus her son with rapper Future, also named Future, she was inundated with support from celebrities and fans alike as she announced her husband's exciting career news.

Russell is making big moves, as the football player finalizes his trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. He is now the Colorado team's quarterback.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara and Russell share intimate moment live on air

MORE: Ciara stuns with super short hair transformation

The family celebrated the big change with an adorable portrait clad in coordinating orange ensembles, which is the team's signature color.

The Level Up singer captioned the stunning image with: "Broncos Country Baby! Let's Ride!" as congratulations came flooding in.

The mother-of-three dazzled in her outfit, looking impossibly tall in a lengthening orange suit and metallic pumps. She's holding her son Win, who's clad in a navy suit adorned with an orange bow-tie as he grabs a football.

The stunning portrait

Russell and Future also look dapper with their navy suits, the father tying into the orange theme with an orange tie and Future with a matching pocket square.

MORE: Ciara's husband Russell Wilson spends a whopping $1million a year on his body

MORE: Ciara and Russell Wilson have reason to celebrate as they share long-awaited moment

Sienna undoubtedly steals the show along with her mom, as she matches her by wearing an impossibly cute orange dress and holding a Broncos helmet in her hands.

The couple celebrate the exciting achievement with Russell's family

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins commented: "Woohoooo!!!!!" and Vanessa Bryant wrote: "Love you guys! Congratulations!!!!" as fans also commented: "This pic is legendary," and "That orange looks flawless on you all!"

In a conference commemorating the major career achievement, Russell called the team a "perfect fit," explaining that: ""My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan. That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.''

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.