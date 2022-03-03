Ciara stuns with super short hair transformation The Level Up singer hosted the Billboard Women in Music Awards

Ciara debuted a new look on Wednesday as she played host at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

MORE: Inside Ciara's sprawling $6.7m Seattle home she shares with husband Russell Wilson

The 36-year-old showed off a dramatic hair transformation, swapping out her usual long tresses for a very short style that was cut to her jawline. Ciara's new 'do was worn with a deep side-parting and highlighted her incredible bone structure and chiseled features.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara shows off amazing balancing skills in risque beach video

It wasn't just her hair that stole focus – she also looked stunning rocking a leopard print gown that featured double-slits to showcase her long, toned legs, a plunging neckline, and cut-outs across her trim waist.

Toughening up her feminine frock, the Level Up singer added a leather harness belt that wrapped around her neck and multiple gold bangles.

SEE: Ciara puts on very leggy display in jaw-dropping dress alongside husband Russell Wilson

MORE: Ciara smolders in black gown in romantic beach video with Russell Wilson

Ciara was joined at the annual ceremony, held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park, by her husband Russell Wilson, who looked dapper in a dark suit.

Ciara looks gorgeous with her shorter hairstyle

On Tuesday, Ciara was sporting her typical, Rapunzel-length hair for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside her husband.

The duo both looked incredible in head-to-toe black ensembles, with Ciara showcasing her toned legs again in an asymmetrical dress that featured a daringly high thigh slit with lace detailing, while Russell rocked a pinstripe suit.

While there, Russell dropped a bombshell of a confession, revealing he spends a staggering $1million a year on his body and staying in shape.

Ciara gave fans a closer look at her hair transformation in a BTS video

When asked by Jimmy if he really drops that much cash on his appearance, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback replied: "Yeah, it's a process. It's a lifestyle. I think when you are trying to play as long as I'm trying to play. I'm trying to play until I'm 45."

When Jimmy pointed out that was still 12 years away, Russell responded: "Yeah for me the mentality, the focus level, everything you have to do has to be surrounded by that. It's been an amazing journey for me so far."

Russell – who is said to be worth a whopping $135million – doesn't have to worry about his spending habits frustrating his wife, as Ciara said she is "in it with him".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.