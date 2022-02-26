Ciara and Russell Wilson have reason to celebrate as they share long-awaited moment The couple have a big delivery date on the horizon

Ciara and her NFL husband Russell Wilson delighted fans with a reveal on Instagram and they admitted they can't wait.

The adorable couple - who are raising three children together - took to social media with a photo and a message for their followers.

In the image, they were holding up the children's book they created, Why Not You? and they revealed there is a big date on the horizon.

WATCH: Ciara and husband hailed as 'couple goals' with beautiful video

She wrote: "WHYNOTYOU? Is the attitude we want every child to have just like we did growing up! March 1 is the big date for everyone to have this book!

"@DangeRussWilson and I can't wait for you and your families to share in this journey with us.

"Make sure to secure your pre-orders via the link in bio!! #WhyNotYou."

Their fans were equally excited and commented: "Congratulations," and, "Yes! Teach them while they are young."

Their book release date is almost here!

The book by the Grammy-winning singer and superstar athlete is described as "a picture book to inspire young readers to see the value in themselves, be brave, and go after their biggest dreams."

Penguin Random House publishing wrote: "In this picture book debut, superstars Ciara and Russell Wilson encourage readers to see themselves achieving their dreams, no matter how outrageous they may seem. It's a lyrical celebration of self-esteem, perseverance, and daring to shoot for the stars."

Ciara and Russell have a beautiful family

The couple are raising three children together, Future, seven - from Ciara's relationship with rapper, Future - Sienna (Si-si), four, and Win, one.

They regularly update fans with adorable videos and photos of the family and they cherish being parents.

