Dan Walker reacts to Nadiya Bychkova's reunion with Kai Widdrington as they perform together for special reason The dancer flew back from Slovenia specially for this event

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington reunited over the weekend after spending time apart whilst the mother-of-one visited her native Slovenia to spend time with her daughter Mila and mother Larysa.

The couple were rumoured to be starting a relationship earlier this year, and while they have not confirmed the reports, the pair have continued to maintain a good relationship, and on Saturday they teamed up for an important reason.

The talented duo performed at the Burrow Strictly Ball, which was held to raise money for a new centre for patients with Motor Neurone Disease, and delighted crowds by dancing a fast-paced jive to Reet Petite by Jackie Wilson.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Nadiya's Strictly partner Dan Walker, who was also at the Ball alongside many other Strictly Come Dancing stars, shared the full clip and heaped praise at the pair.

Dan posed with Nadiya and part of the BBC Breakfast team, who also attended

"A little treat for you… The @burrowstrictlyball was a wonderful success last night. So many people worked hard to make it special and one of the highlights was this jive from @nadiyabychkova & @kaiwidd. It was AMAZING!" he said alongside the clip.

"I asked them a few months ago if they wanted to be involved and they were so keen to support Rob - who you can see in the background of the video - and the charity. Nadiya is a superstar and moved heaven and earth to be at the event… she flew in especially for it! It was lovely to see how many people were excited to see her there."

Nadiya flew over from Slovenia, where she is with her daughter, specially for the event

He added: "Just a little insight... they only choreographed it on Thursday (for a few hours) and then smashed it out of the park last night in Leeds for @rob7lindsey.

"What an absolutely pleasure to be in the presence of such pure talent… all the Strictly pros are amazing and you can also see (and hear) @katyajones as chief cheerleader / screamer. What a dance! What a night! What a family and bunch of friends Rob has. Loads of money raised for @leedshospcharity," he said at the end.