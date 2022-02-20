Nadiya Bychkova pays emotional tribute to co-star following romance rumours The Strictly Come Dancing pro wrote the sweetest message

Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a lovely message for her beloved co-star.

The blonde beauty penned a heartfelt message in honour of her friend Aljaz Skorjanec, who celebrated his birthday at the weekend.

SEE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reacts to Kai Widdrington's sizzling modelling picture amid romance rumours

Nadiya wrote: "Happy Birthday to this amazing man. A great friend I can always count on and a beautiful dancer I had a chance to share the dancefloor [with] so many times."

The message was presented over a picture of the mum-of-one and Aljaz showing off their ballroom dance moves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova transforms with glam makeover amid Kai Widdrington romance rumours

Nadiya's thoughtful message comes just a few weeks after the start of rumours that the star's relationship with Strictly new boy Kai Widdrington was more than platonic.

MORE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reveals surprising new 'love'

SEE: Bikini-clad Nadiya Bychkova hits the beach with Strictly co-stars amid romance rumours

The pair were rumoured to be a couple from the start of the recent Strictly live tour, with photos of the dancers looking cosy during a tour stop in Sheffield seeming to add fuel to the flames.

Nadiya shared the sweet message on social media

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Nadiya and Kai appeared to be getting very close with Nadiya placing her hand on Kai's neck and another photo taken from behind showing the pair with their arms around one another.

A third photo, taken during a visit to an Indian restaurant, showed the pair possibly sharing a kiss, although their faces were obscured by a curtain.

Nadiya dismissed reports that she and Kai were an item, however, taking to Instagram to write: "Don't believe everything that is reported in the papers, or what you see."

Nadiya partnered Dan Walker in last year's series

She went on: "I love to dance and that's what I'm here to do. The warmth and kindness I feel from the audience every night makes it worth it. If you're coming to the tour, I look forward to seeing you there."

The denial came after she and Kai were pictured sharing a kiss at a bar in the Malmaison, Newcastle.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.