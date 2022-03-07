Dan Walker apologises to Nadiya Bychkova after Strictly Come Dancing confession The pair were partnered up for the 2021 series

Dan Walker has taken to Instagram to make a candid confession!

The BBC Breakfast star issued a tongue-in-cheek apology to his Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova as he joked about his former dance experience before taking part in the show.

WATCH: Dan Walker admits he had dancing experience ahead of Strictly

Dan, 44, shared a short clip filmed in 2019 when he took part in a Comic Relief challenge to climb Kilimanjaro. He explained: "I have a confession to make… I have remembered that I did have some dancing experience before I did #Strictly.

"It's 3 years since we climbed Kilimanjaro with an incredible team to raise money for @comicrelief and, on one occasion, I tried to lift @shirleyballas' spirits with a spot of paso [laughing emojis]. Sorry for not telling you about this @nadiyabychkova."

Dan and Nadiya proved a popular pair on Strictly

Fans loved his funny confession with one writing: "I think 'experience' is overstating the situation somewhat so I don't think you need to apologise for not mentioning it." A second noted: "You are so lovely in your efforts to cheer her up."

A third added: "Lol I was Googling this a few months ago as I remembered laughing so much at the time, couldn't find it, so thanks for sharing." And a fourth said: "This is brilliant, you are the best Dan!"

They ended the competition in fifth place

Dan proved to be a very popular contestant on Strictly, finishing the competition in fifth place behind winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, John Whaite, AJ Odudu and Rhys Stevenson. However, he chose not to take part in the Strictly tour following the end of the show, and recently explained his reason for opting out.

"I really enjoyed Strictly this year with @nadiyabychkova but I said no to the tour because 1. I only expected to be away from my family for three weeks and it became three months. 2. I just have too much work on," the father-of-three shared.

