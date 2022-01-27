John Travolta delights fans with incredibly nostalgic throwback photo The Grease star showed off his looks

John Travolta has fans totally swooning in his latest throwback photo. The Grease heartthrob got nostalgic – and made his fans reminisce – with a new post on Instagram looking his best 1980's cowboy self.

In a close-up image of the star portraying Bud from the 1980 movie Urban Cowboy, John showcased his bearded baby face and bright blue eyes, sporting a white cowboy hat.

He captioned the post: "Throwback Tuesday! Urban Cowboy, my favorite experience on a film." Fans and celebrities alike agreed with what John had to say about the movie. Sex and the City's Kristin Davis commented: "One of my favorite performances to watch too," with a string of heart emojis, and Mario Lopez referenced his character by commenting "Bud!"

John shares incredible throwback

Loyal John fans went wild over the throwback of the beloved character, one fan even commenting: "Love this movie!!! I've watched it a hundred times and could watch it a hundred more," while another repeated the sentiment, writing in: "I watch this movie over and over! Brings back great memories!"

The Saturday Night Fever star has been sharing on Instagram glimpses of his quality time with his daughter, Ella Bleu, 21, and Benjamin, 11, who he shared with the late Kelly Preston. Kelly passed away in July of 2020. She and John had been married since 1991.

Kelly and John in 2004

His daughter Ella recently released her very first single, Dizzy, and John has been ever the supportive father, sharing behind the scenes clips of his look alike daughter singing and pursuing a career in the music industry.

For this past Christmas, John shared on Instagram heartwarming videos of the family of three cuddling together and giggling to themselves enjoying a cozy holiday together. Fans inundated the actor with support, congratulating the actor on what a strong and doting father he was to his children.

